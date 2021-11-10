Even as underdog, Bears' manager still feels pressure to win Korean Series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears' manager Kim Tae-hyoung will be at the helm for his seventh consecutive Korean Series starting Sunday, with his pesky and overachieving club taking on the regular season champs KT Wiz.
Though his fourth-seeded team will be a huge underdog in the best-of-seven Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship round, Kim said Wednesday the pressure to win will still be the same.
The Bears knocked off the Samsung Lions in the best-of-three second round Wednesday with an 11-3 win. The Bears are now the first team in KBO history to advance to seven straight Korean Series. Kim is the first skipper to make it to the Korean Series in each of his first seven seasons on the bench. He won it all in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
And Kim bristled at the notion that this will be the least pressure-packed Korean Series during that run.
"There's no such thing," Kim said. "We all want to win. That never changes. And I don't have to remind my players of that. They know what they're supposed to do."
In the KBO, the regular season champions get a bye to the Korean Series and await the winner of the penultimate playoff series. The Bears have taken different routes to the championship over the past six years. They have run the table as the regular season champions, and this year, they became the first wild card winner to reach the Korean Series. They've played seven postseason games in the past 10 days.
"It's always great to win the last game, and sad to finish in second place," Kim said. "My players have done an incredible job so far in tough spots. They're running on fumes, and they probably don't feel that much pressure to win this time.
"If they can keep playing this way, then we'll get the result we want," Kim continued. "Even if it doesn't end up that way, we'll still have put up a good fight. But it'd be great to win the championship."
