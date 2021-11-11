Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- 18,700 tons of urea to be brought in from China as Beijing agrees to process outstanding shipments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Wednesday's cases of serious COVID-19 infections hit all-time high of 460 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon on same page about launching special probe on land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says would agree with launching special counsel into land development scandal, 'if ongoing probe not satisfactory' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily tally on serious COVID-19 infections soars to 460 (Segye Times)
-- China's arbitrary customs on urea exports (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung agrees with launching special counsel on land development scandal if outcome from ongoing probe proves unsatisfactory (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China resumes export process for 18,700 tons of urea to S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee accepts special counsel on land scandal; Yoon apologizes to Gwangju citizens, only by reading aloud written apology (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry disagrees with Lee on proposed relief package (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rivals Lee, Yoon meet for first time, vow to reform education at HR forum (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- More urea imports on the way, says gov't (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- China to ship 18,700 tons of urea to S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Urea crisis feared to pour cold water on COVID exit plan (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK