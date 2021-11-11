Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- 18,700 tons of urea to be brought in from China as Beijing agrees to process outstanding shipments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Wednesday's cases of serious COVID-19 infections hit all-time high of 460 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon on same page about launching special probe on land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says would agree with launching special counsel into land development scandal, 'if ongoing probe not satisfactory' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily tally on serious COVID-19 infections soars to 460 (Segye Times)
-- China's arbitrary customs on urea exports (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung agrees with launching special counsel on land development scandal if outcome from ongoing probe proves unsatisfactory (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China resumes export process for 18,700 tons of urea to S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee accepts special counsel on land scandal; Yoon apologizes to Gwangju citizens, only by reading aloud written apology (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry disagrees with Lee on proposed relief package (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rivals Lee, Yoon meet for first time, vow to reform education at HR forum (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- More urea imports on the way, says gov't (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- China to ship 18,700 tons of urea to S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Urea crisis feared to pour cold water on COVID exit plan (Korea Times)
