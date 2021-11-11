(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 11)

Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong scandal seem to be operating in fear of finding evidence that could implicate the Democratic Party of Korea's presidential nominee. They raided the Seongnam municipal government and Seongnam mayoral office belatedly. Their investigations are moving so slowly as to invite questions as to if they have the will to get to the root of the scandal. They are said to view it as difficult to hold Lee responsible for professional malpractice on the grounds that he made "policy judgment."