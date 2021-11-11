(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 11)

Earlier, she created a stir by citing the need for additional steps if the submitted data were deemed insufficient. Data collected in the name of checking a global supply chain can be used to allow U.S. firms to get an expanded supply of chips, and contain their Chinese rivals. For this, the U.S. can possibly require more detailed information on customers. Well reflecting the growing concern over the issue, China's Global Times, an arm of the People's Daily, dubbed the U.S. move "an extortion of confidential information from chip firms."