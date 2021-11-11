(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 11)
'Coercive' data request
: U.S. should stop asking for confidential information
The United States is under fire for "coercing" domestic and foreign companies to submit data on semiconductor production using the excuse of its need to grasp the causes and extent of the global chip shortage. Critics say the recent U.S. move is largely aimed at containing China in the severe competition to maintain an upper hand in the global chip market.
World top DRAM chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix submitted relevant data to the U.S. Department of Commerce Nov. 9. In September, the U.S. told some 70 global manufacturers to submit data on product inventories, order backlogs, applied technologies, delivery dynamics and information on major customers. Samsung said, however, that it did not submit confidential customer information.
"We did not submit such data," a Samsung official told The Korea Times. He said Samsung was affected by the U.S. move, although it seems to have been targeting the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) mostly. He also expressed concern over possible additional pressure from the U.S. in the future.
In a related move, Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Moon Sung-wook met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Tuesday, urging the U.S. to refrain from requesting additional data. Raimondo said she well understood Korea's stance on the matter, vowing to strictly manage the submitted data. Yet she stopped short of clarifying whether the U.S. would make further demands or not.
Earlier, she created a stir by citing the need for additional steps if the submitted data were deemed insufficient. Data collected in the name of checking a global supply chain can be used to allow U.S. firms to get an expanded supply of chips, and contain their Chinese rivals. For this, the U.S. can possibly require more detailed information on customers. Well reflecting the growing concern over the issue, China's Global Times, an arm of the People's Daily, dubbed the U.S. move "an extortion of confidential information from chip firms."
If the U.S. asks for more data, that could deal a bigger setback to Korea and bring about a severe backlash from China. In fact, China is the largest client for semiconductor manufacturers here. According to the Korea Customs Service, they sold more than $19 billion worth of DRAM chips to 43 countries last year, of which 75.4 percent worth US$14.35 billion were purchased by China. This year, China has bought $12.62 billion worth, accounting for 69.3 percent of Korean firms' total DRAM chip exports.
It is time for the Korean government to roll up its sleeves to help domestic semiconductor manufacturers tide over the intensifying global chip battle. Besides the trade ministry, all diplomatic channels should be mobilized to protect the interests of domestic firms. We should learn a lesson from the case of Japan which has recently legislated a bill to expand financial support and other incentives for those setting up chip plants in the country. Regrettably, however, the government has been neglecting to support the semiconductor sector.
