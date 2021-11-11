(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 11)

It is unclear if the PPP would accept the counterproposal from Lee. Yoon proposed that a special prosecutor investigate both the Daejang-dong scandal and the allegation that he attempted to help the PPP by ordering his aides to file criminal complaints against political figures close to the DP when was prosecutor general. Lee rejected his proposal, saying a special investigation into suspicions over Yoon and his family only helps the probe get protracted. The PPP also attacked Lee, former Gyeonggi Governor, for trying to "help the prosecution delay its investigation of the Daejang-dong scandal" until the March 9 presidential election.