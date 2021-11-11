Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
07:45 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will cut tariffs and place emergency controls on the production and provision of urea solution, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, to ease the ongoing supply crunch of the material used to reduce emissions in diesel vehicles.
The Cabinet will approve a government notice that allows public authorities to control urea solution makers' production, shipments and sales at its extraordinary meeting later in the day.
Under the measure, vendors must report their imports, sales, prices and inventories of urea solution to the government.
(END)
Keyword