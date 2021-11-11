Go to Contents
Moon to send orchids of congratulations to main opposition presidential candidate

10:54 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to send a pot of orchids to the main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate, Yoon Seok-youl, early next week to congratulate him on his nomination, a presidential spokesperson said Thursday.

The orchids will be delivered by Lee Cheol-hee, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, during a meeting between Lee and Yoon on Monday, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

Also on Monday, Moon will send orchids of congratulations to Kim Dong-yeon, a former finance minister who has declared an independent presidential bid, and Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, Park said.

On Tuesday, Moon will send orchids of congratulations to Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, Park said.

South Korea will hold a presidential election on March 9 next year.

