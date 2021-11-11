Go to Contents
Delinquency ratio on banks' loans hit record low in September

12:00 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea hit a record low in September amid tightened controls on loans overdue, the financial watchdog said Thursday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-based loans stood at 0.24 percent as of end-September, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The delinquency ratio on loans extended to businesses fell 0.06 percentage point on-month to 0.3 percent in September.

The ratio on household loans also dropped 0.03 percentage point to 0.17 percent over the same period. The ratio on home-backed loans dropped 0.01 percentage point to 0.11 percent, the data showed.

