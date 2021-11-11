KBO club rejects report of Choo Shin-soo's potential return to MLB
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club SSG Landers shot down a report of their veteran outfielder Choo Shin-soo's possible return to Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday, saying the 2018 American League All-Star remains under their control.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe tweeted Thursday Choo was "hoping to return to MLB on a big league deal." Speier wrote clubs had expressed interest in a minor league deal and Choo would be back in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unless he receives a big league offer.
After 16 years in the bigs, Choo signed with the Landers in February. He batted .265/.409/.451 with 21 home runs, 25 steals and 100 walks in 137 games.
Landers' general manager Ryu Sun-kyu confirmed Thursday Choo is not a free agent and remains under his club's control.
"Considering Choo's status and KBO rules (on player contracts), the report is unrealistic," Ryu said. "Choo Shin-soo has never once told us anything about going back to MLB."
Song Jae-woo, Choo's domestic agent, also said his client was mulling an MLB return.
"He thought long and hard about signing in Korea, and he's not someone who makes rash decisions about his future," Song said. "He hasn't decided whether he will continue to play in Korea, but a report of a return to MLB isn't true.
In a press conference last Saturday before rejoining his family in the United States, Choo, 39, said he hadn't decided whether to continue his career with the Landers or call it quits. Choo said he would have to discuss the matter with his family and then make his decision sometime in November.
If an MLB club wants to sign a Korean player, professional or amateur, that team must tender a status check through MLB and KBO offices.
The KBO said Thursday there had been no status check request on Choo from MLB.
