E-Mart Q3 net income up 681.5 pct. to 937 bln won

13:01 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 937 billion won (US$790.2 million), up 681.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 108.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 151.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.8 percent to 6.31 trillion won.

The operating profit was 22.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

