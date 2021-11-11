Go to Contents
Krafton Q3 net profit up 62.1 pct. to 178.3 bln won

14:23 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 178.3 billion won (US$150.7 million), up 62.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 195.3 billion won, up 16.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 42.3 percent to 521.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 4.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
