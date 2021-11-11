Go to Contents
Moon appoints new senior secretary for economic affairs

14:34 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a new secretary in charge of economic affairs, the presidential office said Thursday.

Park Won-joo, a career economic bureaucrat who previously served as head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, will replace An Il-hwan as the senior presidential economic secretary.

An had tendered his resignation for health reasons, a presidential official said.

With half a year in office remaining, Moon has vowed do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.

This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows Park Won-joo, a new presidential secretary on economic affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

