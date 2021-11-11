Seoul to comprehensively review whether to co-sponsor U.N. resolution on N. Korea human rights: minister
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young said Thursday Seoul will review whether to co-sponsor this year's U.N. resolution, condemning North Korea's human rights situation, in line with efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and promote peace in the region.
The resolution, drafted by the European Union, was submitted to the United Nations' Third Committee for approval late last month. If passed, it will be put to a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in mid-December.
Asked if Seoul plans to co-sponsor the resolution, Lee said improving human rights through peace, change of awareness and humanitarian cooperation is "as important as taking a critical stance."
"Our government has no plans to turn away from universal values and norms of the international community, but I believe you are also well aware that we have no choice but to comprehensively review and respond to North Korea's human rights situation together with issues of improving inter-Korean ties and promoting peace," he told lawmakers at a parliamentary session.
South Korea has taken part in the adoption process by consensus, not as a co-sponsor of the resolution, since 2019 amid efforts to resume inter-Korean talks and nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
North Korea has long bristled at accusations of its human rights violations, calling them a U.S.-led attempt to topple its regime.
