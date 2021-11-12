Export prices up for 11th straight month in October
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices grew for the 11th straight month in October due to rises in prices of energy and chemical products, central bank data showed Friday.
The export price index came to 116.18 in October, up 1.6 percent from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure represented the 11th straight month of on-month rise. From a year earlier, it jumped 25.3 percent, the ninth consecutive on-year growth, the data showed.
The rise stemmed mostly from hikes in oil, coal and chemical products.
Meanwhile, the country's import prices gained 4.8 percent on-month in October due to high international oil prices. It marked sixth consecutive months of increase.
The import index surged 35.8 percent compared with a year earlier, the eight straight month of increase, the data showed.
