S. Korea begins producing urea solution with secured urea via crackdown
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it has begun producing 2 million liters of urea solution, a move that could temporarily ease its supply shortage of the key material used in diesel cars to cut emissions.
The move came a day after the government sent 700 out of 2,000 tons of urea, uncovered by special inspection teams in a crackdown on hoarding, to a local manufacturer to make urea solution.
The government plans to provide 2 million liters of urea solution to buses, garbage and freight trucks starting Friday, an amount that is sufficient to last for 10 days.
A South Korean company has inked a deal to buy 3,000 tons of urea and another company plans to purchase 250,000 liters of urea solution from two different Vietnamese companies, according to the government.
The contracts will enable them to secure a total of 8,000 tons of urea and 1.25 million liters of urea solution, respectively.
South Korea has been ramping up diplomatic efforts to import urea and its solution to avert a potential logistics crisis as the supply shortage could suspend operations of freight trucks and other essential vehicles.
China tightened exports of urea in October amid a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock to produce urea.
South Korea said Wednesday it can secure a three-month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles through various means, including imports and crackdowns.
South Korea said 97.6 percent of its urea imports came from China in the first nine months of this year, up from 88 percent in 2020, underscoring its heavy reliance on the resource-rich neighbor for the key material.
A South Korean tanker transport plane carrying 27,000 liters of urea solution was to arrive in South Korea at around 5:30 p.m. from Australia.
Of them, some 4,500 liters will be provided to civilian ambulances, according to government officials.
Last year, South Korea imported 80,000 tons of urea, an amount sufficient to produce around 240 million liters of urea solution for diesel cars.
