China to work with S. Korea to address urea solution shortages: Amb. Xing

16:32 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said Thursday his country will work with South Korea to resolve urea solution shortages.

Xing made the remarks during a meeting with Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as Seoul struggles with a supply crunch of the material used to reduce emissions in diesel vehicles.

South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of the diesel exhaust fluid and its surging prices in recent weeks, as China tightened exports of fertilizers and related materials, including urea, in October amid a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock for urea.

