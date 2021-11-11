Moon encourages executives at 'Korean Wave' firms, pledges more support
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday visited an exhibition featuring "Korean Wave" products and broadcast content, pledging to provide more support to companies in the fields of content, food, cosmetics and other consumer goods.
While touring the exhibition in Seoul, Moon also lauded the executives for making various efforts to boost South Korea's soft power abroad.
Moon said the government will do its best to help such companies win a global reputation for quality products.
In a phenomenon known as the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, Korean pop music, TV dramas and movies have enjoyed growing popularity in many parts of the world.
In line with this growing popularity, exports of Korean content, food, cosmetics and other consumer goods have improved.
Over the past decade, relevant exports have increased more than 12-fold over, reaching US$11 billion last year, according to government data.
Also, the content trade surplus stood at an all-time high of $1.96 billion in the first half of this year, the data showed.
