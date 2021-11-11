Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Indonesia #fighter project

(LEAD) Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA

21:38 November 11, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS photo)
By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia agreed Thursday to retain its financial commitment to a joint fighter development project with South Korea, Seoul's state arms procurement agency said, ending years of speculation it could pull out of the costly undertaking.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said Indonesia reaffirmed its earlier pledge to shoulder 20 percent of the cost for the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.4 billion) project, called KF-X, and agreed to make 30 percent of its total payments in kind.

Indonesia made the pledge during this week's negotiations in Jakarta with Seoul officials, as the country's overdue payments for the project, which stand at 800 billion won, had reinforced a sense that the Southeast Asian country might no longer be interested in the development efforts.

This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), shows officials from South Korea and Indonesia, including DAPA chief Kang Eun-ho (4th from L), posing for a photo after signing an agreement regarding cost sharing for a joint fighter development project in Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

DAPA officials did not specify when and how Indonesia would address the overdue payments, but stressed its reiteration of a will to stay in the project was a "major" outcome of the latest negotiations.

Indonesia first agreed to pay 20 percent of the development cost in 2010. But it stopped making payments in 2017, casting doubts over whether it would continue to stay onboard.

DAPA chief Kang Eun-ho was part of the Korean negotiation team that arrived in the Indonesia capital Tuesday.

"The agreement this time bears great meaning given that the two countries have concluded their negotiations in a mutually beneficial direction through sufficient consultations between them," Kang was quoted by his office as saying.

By the end of this year, the number of Indonesian technicians assigned to the KF-X project in Korea will jump to 100 from the current 32, the DAPA said, in yet another sign of the country's commitment to the project.

South Korea has been working on the KF-X project since 2015 to develop an advanced homegrown fighter jet to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.

This file photo, taken April 9, 2021, shows South Korea's first prototype of the next-generation KF-X fighter, officially named the KF-21 Boramae, at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. facility in the southeastern city of Sacheon. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK