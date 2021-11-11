Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
Moon urges APEC business leaders to show solidarity on carbon neutrality
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for business leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to show an act of solidarity to help the world achieve carbon neutrality, warning humanity's future hinges on today's actions.
"Coal and oil can no longer be sustained as energy sources," Moon told the virtual APEC CEO Summit in a keynote speech. "We must lead a great transformation of civilization to new energy solutions."
------------------
S. Korea, U.S. to launch minister-level talks on clean energy goals
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to launch a ministerial-level dialogue on energy policy to strengthen cooperation on clean energy and climate challenges, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.
The agreement for the launch of the Energy Policy Dialogue (EPD) was made during the meeting between South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Washington on Wednesday (Washington time).
------------------
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
SEOUL -- A U.S. diplomat fled into the Yongsan Garrison after allegedly hitting a taxi from behind while driving in Seoul earlier this week and has since been refusing to cooperate with a police investigation, officials said Thursday.
The diplomat, whose identity is not known, was suspected of rear-ending the taxi's bumper while changing lanes near the Namsan No. 3 tunnel in central Seoul at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday but left the site without stopping to deal with the accident.
------------------
Enhypen's first studio album becomes 'million seller'
SEOUL -- Rising K-pop rookie band Enhypen became a "million-seller" through its first full-length album, the group's management agency said Thursday.
"Dimension: Dilemma" has sold 1,139,099 copies since its release on Oct. 12, Belift Lab said, citing data from music market tracker Gaon Chart.
The album sold more than 810,000 copies in the first week of its release and topped Japan's Oricon weekly and daily albums charts.
------------------
Foreign minister says S. Korea-U.S. talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Thursday coordination between Seoul and Washington over a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War is in its final stages.
Chung made the remarks during a parliamentary session, confirming there has been progress in the allies' talks over the declaration as stated this week by South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck.
------------------
S. Korea conducts test flight of urban air mobility
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday tested a German two-seater multirotor aircraft in Seoul as it seeks to commercialize urban air mobility services in 2025.
The two-seater multirotor aircraft took off vertically and flew to a designated air corridor before returning to the starting point at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. It flew about 3 kilometers at less than 50 meters high.
------------------
'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's top ranking show for record 47 days
SEOUL -- The South Korean sensation "Squid Game" has reclaimed the No. 1 position on Netflix's most popular TV show rankings to become the streamer's top-ranking original series for the most days ever.
According to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol on Wednesday (U.S. time), the Korean-language survival drama regained the No. 1 spot on the list of the world's most watched TV shows on Netflix, replacing the previous leader "Arcane," an animated series based on the online battle game "League of Legend."
------------------
S. Korea begins producing urea solution with secured urea via crackdown
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it has begun producing 2 million liters of urea solution, a move that could temporarily ease its supply shortage of the key material used in diesel cars to cut emissions.
The move came a day after the government sent 700 out of 2,000 tons of urea, uncovered by special inspection teams in a crackdown on hoarding, to a local manufacturer to make urea solution.
(END)