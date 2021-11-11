Citibank Korea says about 2,300 employees have applied for voluntary retirement
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Citibank Korea Inc. said Thursday about 2,300 employees have applied for a voluntary retirement program following its decision last month to discontinue its retail banking services here.
Since the South Korean unit of U.S. banking giant Citigroup announced the voluntary retirement scheme in late October, 2,300 employees, or 66 percent of about 3,500 eligible workers, had applied by the Wednesday deadline, according to company officials.
Under the agreement between the company and its labor union, those who leave the company early will be able to receive special severance pay equivalent to up to seven years of basic salary with a ceiling of 700 million won (US$592,000).
The bank will launch a process to choose those who will be let go of out of the applicants, and the retirement procedures will take place in three stages in December, February and April, a bank official said.
Citibank Korea announced its decision in late October to discontinue its consumer banking operations in South Korea in phases as part of Citigroup's global business reorganization.
The bank has said that it will work hard to minimize inconvenience for customers through close coordination with financial authorities and maintain services until remaining contracts expire.
Citigroup opened its first branch in South Korea in 1967 and launched Citibank Korea in 2004 after acquiring KorAm Bank.
