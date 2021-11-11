S. Korea put on entertaining show for record crowd in World Cup qualifying win

South Korea held an 80-20 advantage in ball possession through the opening 20 minutes. What stood out in those early moments, compared to earlier qualifiers, was the way South Korean attackers applied aggressive pressure on UAE ball carriers. When opposing defenders secured the ball in their own zone, forward Cho Gue-sung, and wingers Hwang Hee-chan and Son Heung-min went after them hard to create turnovers and set up more scoring chances.

