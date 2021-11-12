Go to Contents
06:59 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pressure of inflation from G2 looms large over S. Korean economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With continued rise in critically ill COVID-19 patients, move to 2nd phase in return to normalcy unlikely: KDCA chief (Kookmin Daily)
-- Passenger car drivers allowed to buy maximum 10 L of urea solution at gas stations (Donga Ilbo)
-- In emergency measure on urea supply, 10 L for passenger cars, 30 L for trucks made available at gas stations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Urea solution to be sold at gas stations only, up to 10 L per passenger car (Segye Times)
-- World grapples with inflation shock (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Due to gov't restrictions, secondary lenders' loan interest rates fall below those of banks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Resignation of Rep. Kwak Sang-do approved (Hankyoreh)
-- Global economy shudders with fear of inflation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to track down source of foreign capital in real estate transactions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Officetel' transactions reach record high (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Schools go back online in preparation for CSATs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Despite worrying figures, Korea says won't return to social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's two-track diplomacy between U.S., China losing luster (Korea Times)
