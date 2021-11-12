Korean-language dailies

-- Pressure of inflation from G2 looms large over S. Korean economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- With continued rise in critically ill COVID-19 patients, move to 2nd phase in return to normalcy unlikely: KDCA chief (Kookmin Daily)

-- Passenger car drivers allowed to buy maximum 10 L of urea solution at gas stations (Donga Ilbo)

-- In emergency measure on urea supply, 10 L for passenger cars, 30 L for trucks made available at gas stations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Urea solution to be sold at gas stations only, up to 10 L per passenger car (Segye Times)

-- World grapples with inflation shock (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Due to gov't restrictions, secondary lenders' loan interest rates fall below those of banks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Resignation of Rep. Kwak Sang-do approved (Hankyoreh)

-- Global economy shudders with fear of inflation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to track down source of foreign capital in real estate transactions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Officetel' transactions reach record high (Korea Economic Daily)

