(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 12)

That's why the government and Korean businesses must reduce their heavy reliance on China. More than 80 percent of imports of 1,850 materials and products brought into Korea, comes from China. About 97 percent of urea imports are from China. We also depend on the neighboring country for 99 percent of our manganese imports and 90 percent of graphite imports. In fact, many Korean companies import different materials and parts from China to produce their key export items such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries. As such, another supply crunch can occur at any time unless Korea diversifies its import sources.