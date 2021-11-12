Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains

09:22 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, largely backed by gains in tech, auto and bio shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.29 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,947.21 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.52 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.4 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 0.37 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 1.22 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem gained 0.26 percent.

Among losers, internet portal operator Naver lost 0.37 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,181.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.85 won from the previous session's close.

