Sophomore starter looking to maintain edge over Korean Series foes

The Bears didn't have much starting pitching to speak of during their postseason run to the Korean Series. Among their few remaining options, Gwak Been led the way with a 2.45 ERA and a 1-1 record. He was even better than the ace lefty Ariel Miranda, who pitched to a 4.26 ERA in five starts facing the Wiz. Miranda gave up more runs and hits against the Wiz than any other team in the regular season.

