Global sales of Samsung Bioepis' 5 biosimilars surpass 1 tln won in 2021
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, said Friday that global sales of its five biosimilar products, excluding the South Korean market, surpassed 1 trillion won (US$847 million) this year.
The combined sales of the five biosimilars -- Infliximab, Etanercept, Adalimumab, Trastuzumab and Bevacizumab -- came to $916.2 billion in the January-September period, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.
The company cited earnings reports of its global partners -- Oganon International and Biogen Inc.
Noticeably, global sales of Trastuzumab jumped 28 percent on-year to $110 million this year. The breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab, also known as Ontruzant, references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin.
Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Biogen Inc. and Samsung Biologics Co., one of the world's major contract drug manufacturers.
