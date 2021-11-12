Go to Contents
Global sales of Samsung Bioepis' 5 biosimilars surpass 1 tln won in 2021

10:09 November 12, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, said Friday that global sales of its five biosimilar products, excluding the South Korean market, surpassed 1 trillion won (US$847 million) this year.

The combined sales of the five biosimilars -- Infliximab, Etanercept, Adalimumab, Trastuzumab and Bevacizumab -- came to $916.2 billion in the January-September period, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.

This photo, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. on Aug. 23, 2021, shows the company's headquarters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company cited earnings reports of its global partners -- Oganon International and Biogen Inc.

Noticeably, global sales of Trastuzumab jumped 28 percent on-year to $110 million this year. The breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab, also known as Ontruzant, references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin.

Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Biogen Inc. and Samsung Biologics Co., one of the world's major contract drug manufacturers.

