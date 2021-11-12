(LEAD) PM apologizes over private gathering rule violation
(ATTN: ADDS more info in last 4 paras)
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Friday for violating social distancing rules when he met with his college alumni last week.
"I am deeply sorry," Kim said at the start of a state affairs coordination meeting. "I promise that I will look after myself thoroughly so that this kind of incident never happens again."
Kim came under fire after media reported that a total of 11 people, including Kim himself, had a luncheon at the prime minister's residence in Seoul last Saturday, which violates the government's private gathering restriction of 10 people in the capital area.
The government raised the private gathering limit to 10 in the greater Seoul area from Nov. 1 after initiating its "living with COVID-19" scheme for people's gradual return to normal life.
The prime minister's office explained the luncheon was originally scheduled for 10, but one of Kim's invitees brought his wife.
"I could not just ask my friend's wife to leave, but whatever the reason, it is true that there was a violation of virus prevention rules," Kim said.
Kim's misconduct garnered heavy criticism as he heads the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters that manages the country's COVID-19 response.
It also came amid fears of further upticks in COVID-19 infections with the country grappling with rising numbers of serious coronavirus cases.
Health authorities said they may tighten distancing rules if the current virus situation prolongs.
Meanwhile, the authorities said Kim's violation will be handled in accordance with the law, adding that Seoul's Jongno district office is currently looking into the case. Violators of distancing rules could face a fine of 100,000 won (US$85).
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)