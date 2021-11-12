Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
------------------
New infections above 2,300 for 3rd day amid growing concerns over serious cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 2,300 for the third consecutive day Friday, and the number of serious cases hit an all time-high amid eased antivirus curbs, health authorities said.
The country reported 2,368 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 390,719, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
Disney+ lands in S. Korea amid competition in video streaming market
SEOUL -- Disney+, the flagship streaming service of U.S. media giant Walt Disney Co., landed in South Korea on Friday, heating up competition in the country's video streaming market.
The streaming service is now available on its website or in Apple's App Store for iPhones and Google's Play Store for Android devices.
------------------
S. Korea in 2nd place at midway point of final World Cup qualifying round
SEOUL -- The undefeated South Korea remained in second place in their group at the halfway point in the final Asian World Cup qualifying campaign Friday, still holding down the last automatic spot for next year's big tournament.
Through five matches completed, South Korea ranked second in Group A with 11 points from three wins and two draws. They defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0 on Thursday night at home.
------------------
Seoul monitoring N. Korea's move to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is monitoring the possibility of North Korea holding a major event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.
Kim assumed power in December 2011, following the sudden death of his late father and former leader Kim Jong-il.
------------------
N. Korea calls for efforts to achieve economic goals under five-year plan
SEOUL -- North Korea urged its people Friday to make utmost efforts to accomplish the country's five-year economic plan under the spirit of "unconditionality, thoroughness and accuracy."
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, emphasized only 50 days are left until the end of the first year in its five-year plan and called for an "aggressive spirit" to achieve the goals set out by the party.
------------------
Domestic demand to gradually recover amid eased virus restrictions: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's domestic demand is expected to gradually recover as in-person service segments will likely rebound amid the country's eased virus restrictions, the finance ministry said Friday.
But Asia's fourth-largest economy still faces external economic downside risks, including global inflation risks and supply chain disruptions, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called Green Book.
------------------
PM apologizes over private gathering rule violation
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Friday for violating social distancing rules when he met with his college alumni last week.
"I am deeply sorry," Kim said at the start of a state affairs coordination meeting. "I promise that I will look after myself thoroughly so that this kind of incident never happens again."
------------------
Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment wins EU drug agency's recommendation
SEOUL -- The European Union's drug agency has recommended the approval of a COVID-19 antibody treatment by Celltrion Inc., paving the way for its sales in the region, the South Korean pharmaceutical giant said Friday.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European Medicines Agency recommended the application of Rekirona in adult patients aged 18 and older.
------------------
Seoul stocks rally late Fri. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surged late Friday morning, largely amid investors' rush to scoop up local stocks after the recent stock price fall.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 45.33 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,970.25 points as of 11:20 a.m.
------------------
'Squid Game' emerges as big contender in upcoming year-end awards season in U.S.
SEOUL -- The South Korean breakout hit "Squid Game" has emerged as a big contender in the U.S. year-end awards season, possibly to become the first Korean-made TV series winning a trophy at prestigious awards ceremonies.
Starting in late fall, the highly competitive race for great TV shows and movies of the year is the biggest celebration for the U.S. entertainment industry eying for the Emmys and Oscars next year.
