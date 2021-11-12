Super Junior's Shindong tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shindong, a member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Friday.
"Shindong received a positive result Thursday from a COVID-19 test after being classified as a close contact of a confirmed case and is now in self-quarantine," Label SJ said.
"There was no contact with other Super Junior members, and we readjusted all schedules," it added.
Shindong debuted as a member of the 10-piece boy band in 2005 and has also gained popularity by appearing in various TV variety shows. He currently is appearing in SBS Plus channel's "Love Master Season 2."
