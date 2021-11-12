(LEAD) Seoul mayor treated for urolithiasis at ER
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was recovering from urolithiasis treatment after being admitted to an emergency room following a sudden acute stomachache earlier in the day, officials said.
Oh moved to the hospital at 11:30 a.m. after experiencing pain while on the way to an event organized by the Korea Senior Citizens Association in Seoul, city officials said.
He was diagnosed with urolithiasis, which causes pain in the kidneys due to hard mineral or salt deposits, and has received treatment. He plans to return to work later in the day after taking some time off to rest, officials added.
The mayor canceled all scheduled public events for the rest of the day, officials said. Oh had been scheduled to attend a foreign investment consultation meeting organized by Seoul City Hall in the afternoon.
