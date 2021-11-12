Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Oh Se-hoon #hospital

(LEAD) Seoul mayor treated for urolithiasis at ER

16:46 November 12, 2021

(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with details in 3rd para)

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was recovering from urolithiasis treatment after being admitted to an emergency room following a sudden acute stomachache earlier in the day, officials said.

Oh moved to the hospital at 11:30 a.m. after experiencing pain while on the way to an event organized by the Korea Senior Citizens Association in Seoul, city officials said.

He was diagnosed with urolithiasis, which causes pain in the kidneys due to hard mineral or salt deposits, and has received treatment. He plans to return to work later in the day after taking some time off to rest, officials added.

The mayor canceled all scheduled public events for the rest of the day, officials said. Oh had been scheduled to attend a foreign investment consultation meeting organized by Seoul City Hall in the afternoon.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers a welcome address at the opening of the 25th World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association (World-OKTA) Convention at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK