Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 8 -- S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry
Satellite imagery shows continued operation of N. Korea's uranium enrichment plant: report
9 -- N. Korea bristles at EU over U.N. resolution on human rights
N. Korea calls for heightened anti-coronavirus measures ahead of winter
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
10 -- Unification minister says inter-Korean medical cooperation 'inevitable'
11 -- Foreign minister says S. Korea-U.S. talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages
U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy discusses North Korea, alliance, supply chains in Seoul
Seoul to comprehensively review whether to co-sponsor U.N. resolution on N. Korea human rights: minister
12 -- N. Korea calls for efforts to achieve economic goals under five-year plan
Seoul monitoring N. Korea's move to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership: ministry
