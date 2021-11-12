Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy discusses North Korea, alliance, supply chains in Seoul
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia met with South Korean officials Thursday to discuss North Korea, the bilateral alliance and joint efforts to build resilient global supply chains.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for his first trip to the nation since taking office in September.
------------
(LEAD) Foreign minister says S. Korea-U.S. talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Thursday coordination between Seoul and Washington over a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War is in its final stages.
Chung made the remarks during a parliamentary session, confirming there has been progress in the allies' talks over the declaration as stated this week by South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States are actively discussing the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War with North Korea, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck said Tuesday.
Lee said the countries are also working to devise an end of the Korean War declaration draft.
------------
Satellite imagery shows continued operation of N. Korea's uranium enrichment plant: report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea continues to operate its key uranium plant, a U.S. think tank said Monday, suggesting a steady growth in North Korea's stockpile of the material used to build nuclear weapons.
Citing recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported the North's Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant remains operational and is producing uranium concentrate.
------------
China can and should help steer N. Korea toward denuclearization: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON -- China has the ability to help steer North Korea toward a diplomatic solution of its nuclear standoff, the Pentagon Press Secretary said Monday.
John Kirby insisted one way for China to do so would be to faithfully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions on the North.
------------
U.S., S. Korea see 'eye-to-eye' on need to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States and South Korea fully agree on the need to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy, a state department spokesperson said Monday, reaffirming U.S. commitment to engage with North Korea.
Ned Price, however, declined to comment on whether the U.S. agrees with a Seoul-proposed declaration of an end to the Korean War.
