Hyundai Heavy workers vote for strike for higher pay

18:02 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Friday voted for a strike to demand higher pay and bonuses.

In a four-day vote that ended Friday, 90.8 percent of the 5,369 union members agreed on industrial action unless the company fails to meet the union's demands. The union has 8,364 members.

The company and the union have held 17 rounds of wage negotiations since August for the year.

The union demanded the company raise the basic monthly salary by 120,304 won per person, make guidelines for performance-based pay and narrow the basic pay gap among workers.

A new union leadership, scheduled to be selected next week, will decide on whether to go on strike or not depending on wage talks with the company, the union said.

Members of the labor union of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. count votes for a wage deal at the shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 16, 2021, in this file photo provided by the union. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

