Korean-language dailies

-- Export prices rise for 11th straight month in October (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Militant umbrella labor union to hold massive rally on Sat amid pandemic (Kookmin Daily)

-- Higher urea solution prices fuel consumer prices (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea ranks lowest among 42 countries in terms of stability if it fully relies on solar and wind power energy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't strongly recommends teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Country's urea solution supply likely to improve next week (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential candidates pledge eased lending rules (Hankook Ilbo)

-- State utility KEPCO inks huge operating loss in Q3 on electricity price freeze (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Carmakers suffer chip shortage, high raw materials prices, demanding carbon neutrality goals (Korea Economic Daily)

