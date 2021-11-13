Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases
11:04 November 13, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,118, the defense ministry said.
The new cases were reported from eight different military units, and all but one of which were breakthrough infections among those who are fully vaccinated.
Of the 2,118 total cases in the military, 412 were breakthrough patients, according to the ministry.
