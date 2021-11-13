Samsung heir Lee to leave Sunday for Canada and the U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-yong, the de-facto chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, will leave Sunday on a business trip that will take him to Canada and the U.S., industry sources said Saturday.
While in Canada, the first leg of the trip, Lee will visit the company's artificial intelligence (AI) research center, the sources said.
Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, plans to visit the U.S. to finalize the company's US$17 billion project to build its new chip plant, they said.
Samsung has been weighing cities of Taylor and Austin, Texas for its chip plant site.
Lee's visit to Canada and the U.S. is his first overseas business trip since August when he was released on parole.
The Samsung Group heir Lee had been serving time since he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Jan. 18 in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
(END)