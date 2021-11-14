Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases reported from veterans hospital in Seoul
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A veterans hospital in Seoul has reported nearly 100 COVID-19 cases among inpatients and workers amid lingering concerns over the continued spread of the virus in the country.
As of noon Sunday, a total of 97 people from the VHS Medical Center in southeastern Seoul have tested positive for the new coronavirus since Thursday, up from 58 confirmed cases reported the previous day, according to hospital officials.
Of the total, 59 were inpatients, most of whom are in their 70s or 80s, and at least 22 people were care workers, they added.
The figure is feared to grow further, as tests on all hospital members are under way.
The general hospital is one of six medical centers in South Korea reserved for veterans and their family members.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive day that the daily caseload surpassed 2,000.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)