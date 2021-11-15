(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 15)

Nuclear phase-out is not a political issue but an issue that calls for a scientific debate. We wonder why Cheong Seung-il, president of the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), points out the need to "reconsider the nuclear phase-out if public consensus is established," though belatedly. Even the president of the KHNP now stresses the need to resume the operation of nuclear power plants after standing at the forefront of a crusade to wean Korea off nuclear energy. It does not make sense for the government to press ahead with the nuclear phase-out by fabricating related data.