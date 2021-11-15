(LEAD) Global Korea Convention 2021 opens to spotlight development cooperation amid pandemic, climate change
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- International aid experts from 70 public and private organizations, research centers and civic groups kicked off a three-day conference Monday to share South Korea's achievements in development cooperation and explore its role in an era of COVID-19 and climate change.
Global Korea Convention 2021 opened with a ceremony at the K-Hotel Seoul, co-hosted by the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences (NRC), the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
The inaugural convention was held last year to share experiences and knowledge of development projects pursued individually by different organizations.
This year's event is to put the spotlight on South Korea's role in international development cooperation against the threats of COVID-19 and climate change.
Through 14 conference sessions and 15 base case presentations, experts will explore South Korea's responsibilities and tasks in becoming a leader in international development cooperation based on the Korean New Deal policy and its exemplary experience in responding to the pandemic.
All sessions will be streamed live on the convention's official website.
NRC chairman Jung Hae-gu said in his opening speech the convention will, in particular, explore means of sharing South Korea's experience in helping developing nations currently experiencing pandemic-related difficulties.
In a prerecorded speech, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum congratulated the opening of the convention and asked participants to devise effective means for South Korea to contribute to the international community in a post-pandemic era, pointing out how the country also benefited from international aid during times of challenge.
