Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on foreign buying
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks jumped more than 1 percent late Monday morning, led by strong foreign buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 32.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to 3,001.44 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index rose back above the 3,000 point for the first time in six sessions, tracking gains on Wall Street and China's estimate-beating retail sales in October.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5 percent Friday.
Investors are also waiting for the virtual summit of the leaders of the U.S. and China set for this week.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will talk virtually Monday (local time) to discuss bilateral issues.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.23 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics surged 4.2 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.48 percent, but electric car battery maker LG Chem lost 1.94 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
