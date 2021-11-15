Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Electric #energy system

Hyundai Electric to build eco-friendly energy system in industrial complex

15:36 November 15, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) said Monday it will launch a 26.6-billion won (US$22.5 million) project to build an eco-friendly electricity generation and supply system in an industrial complex in South Korea.

To that end, HE signed a deal to carry out the project with Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, the company said.

HE has formed a consortium with 13 entities, including industrial artificial intelligence company Thingspire, to push for the project to be completed by December 2023, the company said.

HE is an energy solution unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).

Under the project, the company will construct a combined 3,800 kilowatt electricity supply system, including fuel cell power plant, solar power station and charging stations for electric vehicles in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Officials from Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) and Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, hold a business agreement for the construction of an eco-friendly energy system in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Nov. 15, 2021, in this photo provided by HE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK