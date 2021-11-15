KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q3 net income up 714.2 pct. to 26.4 bln won
15:29 November 15, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 26.4 billion won (US$22.4 million), up 714.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.9 percent to 311.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
