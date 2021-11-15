Korea Aerospace wins $101 mln plane parts deal from Boeing
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday it has received a US$101 million airplane parts order from Boeing.
Under the deal, KAI will supply tailwing part "terminal fitting" for Boeing's B787 passenger jets from 2023 to 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.
KAI used to win deals to manufacture wing and body parts for passenger jets made by Airbus and Boeing, but the deals have mostly dried up since early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KAI projected Airbus and Boeing will place orders for parts from the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, respectively, as more COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered worldwide.
