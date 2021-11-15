S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will review local drugmaker SK Bioscience Co.'s request to manufacture and sell Novavax COVID-19 vaccine here, the drug safety agency said Monday.
Last year, the affiliate under SK Group signed a deal with the U.S. vaccine producer Novavax for consignment production of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Novavax vaccine is a two-dose regimen and is among five COVID-19 vaccines that South Korea has purchased for the inoculation of its population.
In 2021, the government signed deals or held ongoing talks with multinational pharmaceutical firms to bring in 195 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Novavax, and Astrazeneca vaccines.
About 40.1 million, or 78.1 percent of the country's 52 million population have been fully vaccinated.
