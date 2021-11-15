Title-hungry veterans lift Wiz closer to Korean Series championship

Hwang also flashed his leather at the hot corner, starting a double play in the third inning to erase a one-out walk and making a fine running grab in the sixth. He nearly hit a couple more home runs at the plate, sending two flyballs to the warning track in center. Hwang's sacrifice bunt in the fifth helped open the floodgates for the Wiz, who would score five runs that inning to open up a 6-0 advantage.