Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Upturn in housing prices slows down in Oct. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid restrictions on loans to citizens, civil servants receive rate favor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon collide over real estate tax, universal relief grants (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Tax war' rocks housing prices, presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Household debt skyrockets, marking No. 1 in speed, ratio in world (Segye Times)
-- Europe tightens restrictions on unvaccinated, introduces 2 mln won fine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- After urea solution, calcium chloride feared to face supply shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Some local governments launch 'AI facial recognition' biz without consent (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ugly Air Force' had another sexual harassment death case covered up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- One step ahead, Samsung begins challenge on G6 technology in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- F&F tops market capitalization among fashion firms amid industry upheaval (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea's blindness to foreign vaccines becomes problem (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Greater Seoul passes threshold for rollback into social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Medical capacity for critically ill COVID patients in jeopardy (Korea Times)
