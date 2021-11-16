(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 16)

Experts also pointed out that regulating PC-based gaming is out of sync with the current mobile-centered trend. Now, it is common to see every family member, including children, carrying around their own smartphone, through which they watch streaming video, listen to music and play mobile games. Today's tech-savvy youths can enjoy diverse digital entertainment such as webtoons and online novels without any state-imposed time restrictions and indulge in social media like Instagram for hours -- unless their parents step in.