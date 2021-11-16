(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 16)
Don't abuse immunity
US diplomat creates stir over hit-and-run accident
A dispute is rising over a hit-and-run accident involving a U.S. diplomat here amid the allegation he drove away and "escaped" to Yongsan Garrison after rear-ending a taxi last Wednesday in central Seoul. The unidentified diplomat allegedly smashed the taxi's rear bumper while trying to change lane but drove away without trying to settle the incident and apologizing.
The taxi driver chased the car and police officers also arrived at the gate, attempting to identify him. But he turned down all police requests including one for a breathalyzer test, only to pass through the gate. Three other U.S. citizens were also in the vehicle who also refused to cooperate with the police. The police had no choice but to let the car enter the garrison, which is off-limits to them, due to diplomatic immunity provided to diplomats in the name of protecting them and their families from prosecution under the host country's laws.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that it had asked the U.S. Embassy in Seoul to cooperate with the police investigation of the suspects. An official said the ministry's request on the matter was made at the highest level. "It depends on the U.S. Embassy. Only when the embassy cooperates can a probe be conducted effectively," the official told The Korea Times, Monday. Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said in a statement Friday that the ministry "will sternly deal with the recent case."
However, the U.S. Embassy turned down The Korea Times' request for comment on the case. Earlier, the embassy released a statement, saying, "We trust that the competent Republic of Korea law enforcement authorities will conduct a thorough and fair investigation of the matter, and we will refrain from providing further comment until that investigation has been completed." It has said it does not agree with the facts presented in local media reports of the incident.
Yongsan Police Station has been in charge of the case. Yet, it has no particular means to cope with the matter without the cooperation of the U.S. Embassy. Diplomatic immunity granted in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations has been the target of growing criticism over an increasing number of cases of it being exploited by diplomats and their families to escape any criminal charges in a host country despite their unlawful acts.
The hit-and-run incident is inflaming public anger, as seen in a protest by the civic organization "Uriminjok" in front of the U.S. Embassy in downtown Seoul, Friday. We deplore that the U.S. diplomat fled without stopping to talk with the other driver. He should have first apologized to the taxi driver for causing the accident, and should not abuse diplomatic immunity to avoid punishment for his suspected violation of the traffic law.
We urge the U.S. Embassy to take appropriate steps to have the diplomat face the due police investigation and any proper punishment. The case may fan anti-American sentiment here if the U.S. side is only bent on protecting the diplomat.
