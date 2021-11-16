(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 16)

The taxi driver chased the car and police officers also arrived at the gate, attempting to identify him. But he turned down all police requests including one for a breathalyzer test, only to pass through the gate. Three other U.S. citizens were also in the vehicle who also refused to cooperate with the police. The police had no choice but to let the car enter the garrison, which is off-limits to them, due to diplomatic immunity provided to diplomats in the name of protecting them and their families from prosecution under the host country's laws.