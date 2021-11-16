Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks swung to gains late Tuesday morning, erasing their earlier losses from profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.48 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,003.0 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent rally.
Stocks rebounded later in the morning, backed by a tech rebound.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both retreated 0.04 percent amid lingering inflation concerns.
Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 0.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.45 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.04 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.09 percent, and Samsung SDI gained 0.93 percent.
Among losers, top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.44 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia decreasing 2.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
