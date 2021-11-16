Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #US TV show

BTS to appear on U.S. talk show next week

13:46 November 16, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS will appear on American broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" next week, making its first studio appearance on the U.S. show in nearly two years, its management agency here said Tuesday.

The seven-piece act will visit the studio of the famous U.S. talk show on Nov. 23 (U.S. time) and perform "Permission to Dance," one of its hit singles, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

It is the first time BTS has made an in-person visit to the studio of "The Late Late Show" in the United States since January last year when it performed "Black Swan."

The group had appeared on the show in November last year, doing a video interview and sharing pre-taped performances of "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. TV appearance is in line with BTS' series of live in-person concerts in Los Angeles to be held at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 1 and 2.

This promotional image provided by CBS shows BTS' appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Nov. 23, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK